Memphis man indicted in fight & shooting at gas station that killed a man last summer

Witnesses said Willie D. Patterson and Donald Bunch got into a fight and Bunch punched Patterson in the face. Police said that's when Patterson fired, killing Bunch.

A Memphis man was indicted Tuesday in the shooting death last summer of an acquaintance following a brief altercation at a gas station on Getwell Road, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Willie D. Patterson, 34, on one count of second-degree murder. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on July 20, 2020, at 1651 Getwell Road at New Willow Road. Witnesses said Patterson and Donald Bunch, 34, exchanged words and that Bunch then punched Patterson in the face.

Patterson staggered briefly, then pulled a gun and began firing at Bunch, who took cover in the back seat of a vehicle. Witnesses said Patterson continued shooting and then fled on foot.

Bunch was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Patterson was arrested five months later in Columbus, Ga., and was returned to Memphis.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. J. D. Hamblen of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 5 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 13 and Criminal Court Division 9.