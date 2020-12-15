Memphis man indicted for murder in deadly shooting at gas station

Prosecutors said Khiry Turner shot into a parked vehicle with three adults and three young children inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder and other felony counts for allegedly shooting into a parked vehicle with three adults and three young children inside, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

In addition to the murder count, the grand jury indicted Khiry Turner on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, and one count of reckless endangerment.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 this year on the parking lot of a service station at East Shelby Drive and Hodge Road near Westhaven Elementary School.

Investigators said Turner drove up and parked near the service station, walked over to another vehicle, said something to the driver, and began firing a handgun. The driver, Nechoe Lucas, 32, was struck in the head and died.

A 32-year-old woman in the front seat was critically injured with a gunshot to the stomach, and a man in the backseat, age 30, was wounded in the hand. Three children in the backseat – ages 3, 2 and 7 months – were not injured.

Turner was identified as a suspect in the shootings and was arrested on a warrant six days later by Leflore County Sheriff’s deputies near Greenwood, Miss.

The case is being handled by Felony Asst. Stacy McEndree of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 6 which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 15 and Criminal Court Division 10.