Memphis man indicted for murder of Raleigh car dealer in May

Adrian Moore Jr. also was indicted on felony charges of especially aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting death of a car dealer earlier this year in the Raleigh area, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Adrian Moore Jr. also was indicted on felony charges of especially aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said Moore shot Jeremy Jerdine, 33, several times on May 21 at Vehix Inc. in the 2300 block of Chiswood St. during an argument over a vehicle Moore had purchased there earlier.

Jerdine was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died four days later.

Moore, who fled the scene on foot, was developed as a suspect and was arrested on June 9 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.