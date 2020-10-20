Memphis man indicted for murder in shooting of 16-year-old in August

A grand jury indicted Earnest Smith on charges of first-degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man has been indicted in the August shooting death of a Memphis teen just south of Downtown, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The victim, 16-year-old Brandon Fleming Jr., was found shot to death on the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Boyd Street. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was developed as a suspect and was arrested five weeks later. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.