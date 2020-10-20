Memphis man indicted for murder in shooting of 16-year-old in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man has been indicted in the August shooting death of a Memphis teen just south of Downtown, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted Earnest Smith on charges of first-degree murder.
The victim, 16-year-old Brandon Fleming Jr., was found shot to death on the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Boyd Street. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Smith was developed as a suspect and was arrested five weeks later. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and in Criminal Court Division 2.