Man indicted in murders of roommates after being told he had to move out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the murder of his roommates in the Berclair area.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 34-year-old Michael Barkley was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

Investigators said 38-year-old Leander Maxwell and his wife, 33-year-old Keisha Marshall, were living at the home in the 3800 block of Macon Road with Barkley. They said Barkley had been told he would have to move out by the end of September 2021, before the shooting about 4 a.m. on September 19th.

Investigators said Barkley shot the couple in their bedroom, hitting Maxwell twice and Marshal for times. Police said the couple was able to run from the house, but Marshall collapsed on the sidewalk. Maxwell made it to a gas station to get help.

Both victims died at the hospital.

Investigators said Barkley was identified as the suspect and was arrested that same morning at a relative’s home in the 600 block of Hudson St. in the Binghampton area.