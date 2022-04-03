Memphis man kept the condom he used while raping a woman, and that led to his conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury deliberated just 10 minutes before convicting a man in a 2017 rape in Frayser.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 28-year-old Michael M. Cook Jr. was convicted on one count of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping Friday.
The D.A. said the victim testified that as she was returning home from work early the morning of Aug. 20, 2017, Cook approached her in her driveway with a gun and forced her to a nearby vacant house. She said Cook raped her and put the condom he used in his pocket, then told her to count to 200 before moving, or he would come back and kill her.
Investigators said a few hours after the rape, police found a stolen car a block from Cook’s home, and inside they found clothing matching the rapist’s description, as well as the condom which a TBI lab showed had DNA from Cook and the victim.
Cook remains in custody and will be sentenced April 8, 2022.