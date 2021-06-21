Memphis man faces murder charge after being turned in by his mother

Investigators said Alex Derrick's mom recognized him in the surveillance released by Memphis police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars charged with first degree murder after police said his mom turned him in after seeing him on surveillance video.

Investigators said Monica Boone was found shot to death June 11th in a room at the Deluxe Inn in the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police said Alex Derrick’s mother identified her son in surveillance video and contacted investigators. According to the affidavit, the mother told police Derrick admitted to the murder to her.

Derrick was arrested and charged, and is due in court Tuesday, June 22, 2021.