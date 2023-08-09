Memphis man sentenced to 11 years for series of mail carrier robberies

Jonathan D. Holmes was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, then three years of supervised release for the October 2021 robberies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 21-year-old Memphis man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for robbing United States Postal workers.

Jonathan D. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, then three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors said Holmes was behind a series of robberies of postal employees on Oct. 4, 2021.

They said it started when Holmes parked his car in front of a postal vehicle who was delivering mail near Kings Grant Cove in South Memphis. They said he pointed a gun at the worker, who took off in his postal vehicle.

About 15 minutes after that, prosecutors said Holmes approached a second postal carrier near Silver Chalice Dr. and pointed a gun at the worker, demanding packages off the truck. Once getting several packages, they said Holmes took off from the scene.

About 15 minutes later, prosecutors said Holmes robbed a third mail carrier near Hallshire Cv., again taking off with several packages.

The Department of Justice said Holmes pleaded guilty on April 6, 2023, to one count of aggravated assault of a federal employee, two counts of robbery of a postal employee, and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

"This office takes very seriously its duty to protect the safety of United States Postal Service employees and the security of the U.S. Mail,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz in a news release. “This sentence should stand as a message to anyone who would threaten or attempt to threaten government institutions, innocent citizens, and community safety. We will do all we can to see that acts of violence and greed are met with the full measure of consequences."