Man sentenced to 23 years in 2019 shooting that left victim paralyzed

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis man was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a 2019 shooting that left the victim paralyzed.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 24-year-old Tavari Golden pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder in the July 14, 2019 shooting.

Investigators said the victim, his girlfriend, and several of her family members were staying at the Mill Creek Apartments near Shelby Drive and I-55 when a cousin got into an argument about money with a woman outside. They said the woman left, and the cousin, victim, and his girlfriend went to a nearby store.

When they returned, investigators said the car belonging to the woman from the earlier argument was parked nearby with two men standing nearby. Police said as the victim walked up the stairs, the men began shooting, hitting him at least eight times in the legs, back, arms, and chest. One bullet lodged in his spine, leaving him paralyzed.

Police said a security camera captured the shooting on video.

The DA said the second gunman has not been captured. Anyone with information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.