Memphis man sentenced to 21 years for sex crimes and stabbing attack on two young girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Westwood man has been sentenced to 21 years for sex crimes and a stabbing attack on two young girls in 2017 and 2018.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 46-year-old Ray Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse against a 12-year-old girl and was sentenced to 18-years without parole. He was sentenced to three more years for solicitation to commit aggravated sexual battery against the other eight-year-old girl. He also will be on the Violent Sex Offender Registry for life.

According to prosecutors, the 12-year-old wrote a note to her mother in April 2017, saying Jones asked her several times if he could fondle her, and when she refused, he would then offer her money if she would let him.