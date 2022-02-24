Memphis man sentenced to 35 years in three different domestic abuse, child abuse cases

Latherio Richard pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to 35 years in three separate cases involving domestic violence against ex-girlfriends and the abuse of the baby son of another former girlfriend.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 32-year-old Latherio Richard pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary.

Prosecutors said in March 2019, a woman brought her baby son to a local emergency room with blisters on his legs and feet. Doctors determined the child had been immersed in hot water. Investigators said Richard had been babysitting the boy at the time.

In January 2018, investigators said Richard and another girlfriend got into a fight at a hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive, and he pushed her head into a wall and would not let her leave.

In April 2017, prosecutors said Richard visited another former girlfriend in Hickory Hill to get his belongings about 10 months after they broke up. Investigators said he forced his way inside and pushed and shoved the woman. She fell and broke her ankle.