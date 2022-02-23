Memphis man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for fentanyl and firearms offenses

The U.S. Department of Justice said 36-year-old Cecil Short Jr. pled guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm possession for drug trafficking, among other crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday that Memphis native Cecil Short Jr., 36, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for multiple offenses related to the possession and distribution of fentanyl, including possessing a firearm for drug trafficking.

According to information presented in court, in August of 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating Short, who allegedly was distributing fentanyl while armed with a firearm.

On September 20, 2020, agents arrested Short at a hotel in Memphis with multiple firearms, as well as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Short was a convicted felon at the time.

As a result of his prior felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit also linked Short to a fatal overdose which occurred on May 6, 2020. Further, the defendant acknowledged guilt in connection to the overdose.

On May 7, 2021, Short pled guilty to fentanyl distribution and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

On February 10, 2022, a U.S. district judge sentenced Short to 15 years in federal prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.