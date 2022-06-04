Man who shot ex in head and left her to die sentenced to 56 years in prison

Deuterondus Anderson also faces more charges, accused of trying to have the ex and a witness killed while he was awaiting trial for the 2016 shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh man who shot his ex-girlfriend in the head and left her to die has been sentenced to 56 years in prison.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 37-year-old Deuterondus Anderson was sentenced to 40 years for attempted first-degree murder, 10 years for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and six years for convicted felon in possession of a handgun. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

The shooting happened Feb. 20, 2016 at about 10:30 p.m. when the 27-year-old victim was returning home to her apartments. Witnesses reported hearing arguing, then gunshots. The woman was shot in the face and unable to speak for months after. She was pregnant at the time of the shooting and the baby was stillborn. But the victim survived and testified in the trial against Anderson.

Anderson still faces more charges, accused of trying to set up a payment from behind bars to have the former girlfriend and a witness killed to prevent them from testifying at the trial.