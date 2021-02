Memphis Police did not release much information, except to say no charges were filed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said no charges are being filed after a man was shot to death during an attempted car burglary.

It happened about 2:00 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Ridge Tree Drive. Officers arrived to find a man shot to death at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police only said the shooting was related to an attempted car burglary and no charges were filed. Further details have not been released.