The shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say a man was shot early Wednesday morning at a local sports bar.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. at Infinity Sports Bar and Grill in the 2500 block of N Watkins St.

Police say a man was shot in the front doorway. They have not said what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.