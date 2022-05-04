Memphis man who targeted victims on social media sentenced for rape & robbery

Terry Lee Coley pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the crimes committed over a two-week period in October 2015.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for raping and robbing women in a two-week period in 2015.

Terry Lee Coley, 28, was originally set to go on trial this week, but instead pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 30 years without the possibility of parole.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said the attacks happened in October of 2015. They said in two of the cases, Coley found his victims on social media and told them his cousin would pick them up to take bring them to a restaurant.

The first happened Oct. 14, 2025, when investigators said Coley picked up an 18-year-old woman himself, took her to a spot along Raleigh-LaGrange Road, and raped her in the car at gunpoint.

On Oct. 25, 2015, investigators said he told a 19-year-old woman on Instagram his cousin ‘Carlos” would take her to meet him at a restaurant in Cordova. They said instead, Coley picked her up himself, drove to Frayser, and robbed her at gunpoint.

Investigators said Oct. 28, 2015, Coley abducted an 18-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter at gunpoint as the victim was waiting for her cousin in Orange Mound. They said he drove the mother and daughter to an apartment complex parking lot along Summer Avenue and raped the woman as her baby lay next to her in the back seat of the car.

Coley was identified and arrested in November 2015.