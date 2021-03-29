Memphis man wanted by U.S. Marshals Service for North Memphis triple murder

A warrant has been issued for Michael Tucker; cash reward being offered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cash reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information that leads to the arrest of Michael Tucker.

Tucker is wanted for three counts of First-Degree Murder in a shooting on March 26 where three people were shot and killed in a North Memphis neighborhood.

Two other people were also shot and wounded.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tucker for these crimes on March 27.

Tucker is considered armed and extremely dangerous.