Memphis man wanted by U.S. Marshals Service for North Memphis triple murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cash reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information that leads to the arrest of Michael Tucker.
Tucker is wanted for three counts of First-Degree Murder in a shooting on March 26 where three people were shot and killed in a North Memphis neighborhood.
Two other people were also shot and wounded.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tucker for these crimes on March 27.
Tucker is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
A cash reward is being offered if information is given which leads to the arrest of Tucker. Call 901-601-1575 or 901-528-CASH.