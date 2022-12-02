Memphis man wanted for murder in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured in Missouri

U.S. Marshals said Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder in a November shooting in Whitehaven, surrendered to police in Missouri.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder from a November shooting in Whitehaven surrendered to police without incident Thursday, according to U.S. Marshals.

Kevin Wayne Fennell, 34, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for First Degree Murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Missouri Thursday.

On November 15, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue. Memphis Fire Department paramedics pronounced one man deceased at the scene due to sustained gunshot wounds. An arrest warrant was issued out of Shelby County for Kevin Fennell the next day.

On November 16, fugitive detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis to locate and arrest Fennell.

The TRVFTF developed information that Fennell was around Columbia, Missouri, and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Missouri, Springfield office.

Thursday, the Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force along with the Columbia Police Department located Fennell and surrounded a house in the city. The Columbia Police SWAT team was activated and arrived on-scene with an armored vehicle.