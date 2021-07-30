Memphis man wanted in shooting that injured a mother and child arrested in Florida

Jonathan Funches faces charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drugs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man wanted in Memphis for attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in Florida.

Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a news release that Jonathan Funches faces charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drug charges in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Funches is accused of assaulting a woman on May 8, fleeing and later firing shots into her vehicle, hitting her and her child. The woman and child were hospitalized for non-critical injuries.

The release said officials learned that Funches was staying with family in Florida and collaborated with Tennessee authorities to arrest Funches.

The Lynn Haven Police Department would like to announce the arrest of 33 year old, Jonathan Funches. On July 28, 2021,... Posted by Lynn Haven Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Read the full release below:

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the capture of Jonathan Funches in Florida for Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and drug charges out of Shelby County.

On May 8, 2021, it is alleged that Funches violently assaulted a woman at her home because of a domestic dispute and then fled the scene. Funches found the woman later that day and fired multiple shots into her vehicle striking the woman and her child. The woman and child were transported to LeBonheur Hospital and were listed as non-critical.

On July 28, 2021, Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF) members developed information that Funches was staying with family members in Florida. The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis, Tennessee requested assistance from the FCRFTF to apprehend Funches. Both task forces collaborated to apprehend Funches in Lynn Haven, Florida.

On July 29, 2021, the FCRFTF located a vehicle that Funches fled in. After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for an address within an apartment complex. The task force knocked and announced their presence at the apartment door for several minutes, and eventually Funches surrendered. He was arrested without incident.