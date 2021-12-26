x
Man wanted for shooting woman after argument at gas station

Officers said the shooting happened at the Valero station in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue on December 26, 2021.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a man they said shot a woman in the leg after a fight at a gas station.

Officers said they were called to the scene at the Valero station in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue on December 26, 2021. A woman told investigators her boyfriend got into an argument with another man in the station. She said as they left, the other man followed them then fired two shots, hitting her in the leg.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of the suspect from inside the station. He is 18 to 21-years-old, about 5’6” tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Aggravated Assault Valero Gas Station 1414 Jackson Avenue Report #2112010384ME MEMPHIS, TN – On 12/26/21, Officers...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 17, 2022

