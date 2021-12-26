Man wanted for shooting woman after argument at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a man they said shot a woman in the leg after a fight at a gas station.

Officers said they were called to the scene at the Valero station in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue on December 26, 2021. A woman told investigators her boyfriend got into an argument with another man in the station. She said as they left, the other man followed them then fired two shots, hitting her in the leg.