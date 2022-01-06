Man and woman detained after stabbing injured another man Thursday morning

Officers responded to the call about 9:15 a.m. on East Falls Road, not far from Shelby Drive and Horn lake Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a man and woman have been detained after a man was stabbed Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the call about 9:15 a.m. on East Falls Road, not far from Shelby Drive and Horn lake Road. Investigators said they found a man stabbed, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man and woman were taken into custody at the scene, but they did not say what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.