Mayor Jim Strickland creates advisory council to "Reimagine Policing in Memphis"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday the creation of an advisory council to re-imagine policing in Memphis.

This is part of an ongoing process to find ways to improve community relations with law enforcement and enhance accountability with the Memphis Police Department.

The council is made up of four subcommittees: clergy, civil rights, legislative, and law enforcement.

Over the next three months, this group will meet with community members to create solutions for change among law enforcement, before presenting those ideas to government leaders.

