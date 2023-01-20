Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars "unacceptable"

In a weekly email update, Strickland said the release of the seven juveniles – ages 13 to 17 – and one 18-year-old, “sends the wrong message to criminals."

This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.

In his weekly update to the city, Strickland said the release of the seven juveniles – ages 13 to 17 – and one 18-year-old, “sends the wrong message to criminals that there is no repercussion for dangerous criminal actions.” Strickland also posted the bail form that led to 18-year-old David Stockard being released on his own recognizance without bond.

Memphis Police said it all began when a 2017 Hyundai Tuscan was stolen from a home in the 100 block of Rembert St. sometime overnight into the morning of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash in the 2200 block of Madison Ave., where they said eight to 10 suspects in the stolen Hyundai were trying to steal another Hyundai. Police said the suspects ended up crashing the two cars, then tried to run away as officers responded.

Officers, K9 units, and aviation were called in to search for the suspects. Investigators said three were arrested near Union Ave. and East Parkway, one at Avery near Harbert, and four in the 2100 block of Washington Ave. Investigators said they also found a stolen weapon.

In Strickland’s statement Friday, he said, “After this extraordinary effort and great police work, the perpetrators were simply let go. The adult was released on his own recognizance—no bond required. This type of “justice” is unacceptable. It sends the wrong message to criminals that there is no repercussion for dangerous criminal actions.”

Stockard is charged with attempted auto theft, firearm theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.

Three 13-year-olds faces charges of auto theft, attempted auto theft, and evading arrest. One of those 13-year-olds is also charged with firearm theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Two 15-year-olds are charged with auto theft, attempted auto theft, and evading arrest. One of those teens is also charged with firearm theft, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old is charged with auto theft, attempted auto theft, firearm theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.