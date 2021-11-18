Memphis Mayor: No citywide curfew planned after Young Dolph shooting

"It was a targeted murder, and because it's targeted you don't need a citywide curfew," said Mayor Jim Strickland.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday there are again no plans for a citywide curfew, which some officials suggested Wednesday after Young Dolph's shooting death.

Mayor Strickland said there will again be an increased Memphis Police presence in potential hotspots, along with newly hired violence intervention workers assisting efforts to promote peace.

"What happened yesterday was obviously a tragic circumstance, but it was a targeted murder, and because it's targeted you don't need a citywide curfew. What you need is intervention into the two groups who have problems with each other,” said Strickland.

Mayor Strickland also vented his frustrations Thursday at what he sees as weak state laws impacting local violent crime, particularly permit-less gun carry and the amount of bonds given to accused violent offenders.

The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) November 17, 2021

To honor all victims of violent crime, I ask for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible.

I’d also like to ask that motorists continue to avoid the area of Airways and I-240. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) November 17, 2021