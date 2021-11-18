Memphis Mayor: No citywide curfew planned after Young Dolph shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday there are again no plans for a citywide curfew, which some officials suggested Wednesday after Young Dolph's shooting death.
Mayor Strickland said there will again be an increased Memphis Police presence in potential hotspots, along with newly hired violence intervention workers assisting efforts to promote peace.
"What happened yesterday was obviously a tragic circumstance, but it was a targeted murder, and because it's targeted you don't need a citywide curfew. What you need is intervention into the two groups who have problems with each other,” said Strickland.
Mayor Strickland also vented his frustrations Thursday at what he sees as weak state laws impacting local violent crime, particularly permit-less gun carry and the amount of bonds given to accused violent offenders.
