“We have definitely noticed a drop in the number of applicants” | Memphis mayor says the city needs more officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The homicide rate is going up, but the number of people who want to be cops is going down.

It’s not a good combination and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland know it. But it’s what he’s dealing with.

Just this past weekend the Mayor says there was evidence.

“We have definitely noticed a drop in the number of applicants,” he says. “This past Saturday we had what’s called a physical aptitude test, and about half of the people who signed up did not show.”

All of this is coming during one of the most violent summer many cities are dealing with. Memphis is no exception.

“I do know with the pandemic there are fewer positive outlets out there for young folks,” he says. “Our community centers are closed, libraries are limited, Churches aren’t open at full capacity. There are fewer positive outlets. The bottom line is families have to step up.”

The Mayor says the weekend rampage at a Putt-Putt golf facility was the fault of parents dumping their children off. It’s estimated between 300 and 400 young teens with no supervision vandalized the place.

Mayor Strickland says, “That’s completely, a hundred percent on the parents and the families.”

Recently a study done by former University of Memphis criminologist Dr. Richard Janikowski said the city needs at least 2800 officers. Mayor Strickland doesn’t think they’ll get close to that number in the next three years of his administration.