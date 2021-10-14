Three men charged, accused with stealing car and ramming police car

Investigators said Eric Mathis was driving, and Kristopher Jones and Deario Watson were passengers in the car that rammed a Bartlett Police car.

Memphis Police said about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Auto Theft task Force members were working a joint operation with Bartlett Police when they got an alert about a stolen Nissan Versa On Sycamore View near I-40.

According to the police affidavit, Bartlett Police tried a containment maneuver to stop the car, and the driver rammed an unmarked Bartlett Police car. Investigators said the two cars got stuck together, and the unmarked car was dragged along as the suspects tried to get away. They stopped on the on-ramp to I-40 after another containment maneuver by Bartlett Police.

Investigators said 20-year-old Eric Mathis was driving, and 19-year-old Kristopher Jones and 21-year-old Deario Watson were passengers. All three were taken into custody. Police said they found two guns in the stolen Nissan, one of which was stolen from MPD's Austin Peay Precinct. They also said Mathis had what appeared to be marijuana in his pocket.

Mathis is charged with two counts of theft, possession of a controlled substance, and convicted felon in possession of a weapon. According to the affidavit, Mathis had previously been convicted for theft in Jackson, Tennessee.