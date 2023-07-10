Memphis men charged with stealing Mercedes outside Nashville hotel, leading police on high-speed chase

Metro Nashville Police said the two men hit speeds of more than 120 miles per hour as they tried to get away from officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police arrested two Memphis men accused of stealing a new Mercedes and leading officers on a chase at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

Christopher Chapman, 22, is charged with felony theft, felony evading police, and reckless driving. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $35,000. Nashville investigators said Chapman was currently on probation in Shelby County.

Terrance Newsom, 25, is being held in lieu of $26,000 bond on charges of felony theft and evading.

Nashville police said Saturday night, July 8, 2023, a new Mercedes was stolen after it was left idling at the front door of a hotel on Royal Parkway near the Nashville airport.

Investigators said the Mercedes was located at an area apartment complex, and when the driver started up again, officers tried to use spike strips to disable the car. Police said Chapman was driving, and ran over the curb to avoid the spikes and started leading officers on a chase. MNPD said a department helicopter tracked the Mercedes traveling at speeds of more than 120 mph as it headed into south Nashville.

Police said after pulling into another apartment complex, Chapman and Newsom jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but officers flooded the area. Investigators said both men were caught after foot chases.