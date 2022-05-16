Memphis mom charged with robbing man of cell phone after her son made him strip

Venus Terry is charged with aggravated robbery. Police have not said yet if her son has been charged.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is charged with robbing a man of his cell phone after police said her son made the man strip down.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police Terry and her son showed up at his home in the 1000 block of Alaska Street about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, because her son was made about a previous fight the victim had with Terry. The victim told police the son told him to go inside and put on his shoes so they could “fight is out like men.”

According to the report, the victim went inside and put on shoes, but when he returned, the son had a machine gun pointed at him. He said the son ordered him to strip, then through his clothes on the roof of the home. The victim told investigators Terry grabbed his cell phone from his hand and threw it on the grounds several times, then picked it up and walked away. He said her son took off before police arrived.

Police said while they were taking the report, Terry walked back across the street, and the victim pointed her out. She was arrested and taken into custody.

Terry is in custody on $4,000 bond.