Memphis mother killed daughter because she was "an alien who was trying to take her children," according to court records

Carolyn Garrett, 65, was arrested Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter Conju Garrett, 50.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is behind bars charged with killing her daughter after she reportedly told police she “killed an alien who was trying to take her children.”

According to the court affidavit, Memphis Police responded to a suspicious person call on June 26th in the 2500 block of Keen Rd. Officers found a woman, later identified as Conju Garett, lying near a driveway stabbed several times and covered in blood. Investigators said they followed a trail of blood from the carport to the street where the victim was lying.

The affidavit said investigators spoke with Carolyn Garrett, who told them she “killed an alien who was trying to take her children.” According to the affidavit, Carolyn Garrett’s 27-year-old son told officers that his mother told him “she killed the devil.”

The affidavit said Carolyn Garrett waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators downtown, telling them she heard “some voices from the wall telling her to kill her daughter.” The affidavit said Garret admitted to getting a knife from the kitchen and cutting her daughter across the back and neck, then dragging her outside to the curb. Garrett told police she then cleaned up some of the blood with a towel and put it outside, according to the affidavit.