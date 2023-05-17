MPD: 3 people, 1 of them 15-years-old, charged in connection with police chase involving stolen car used in robbery

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said three people, including a 15-year-old, are charged in connection with a police chase through the city Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said three people, including a 15-year-old, are charged in connection with a police chase through the city involving a stolen car used in at least one robbery.

MPD said officers spotted a stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, just after noon Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the area of Watkins and Corning in Frayser. They said the car had been used in at least one robbery.

MPD said officers chased the driver to South Memphis and the area of Lauderdale and Dison. Investigators said the vehicle crashed on McMillan and one person ran from the car. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Randall Ballard, was caught soon after.

Randall Ballard is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading in an automobile (2 counts), reckless driving (2 counts), no driver’s license, evading on foot, and leaving the scene of an accident.

MPD said he also had a warrant for theft of property $1,000-$2,500 for a vehicle stolen in November 2022. His was released on his own recognizance on the November theft, but bond was set at $5,000 for the May 2023 charges.

What led up to the chase

Memphis Police investigators said the Sonata had been reported stolen May 14 about 11:50 p.m. from the 4600 block of Forest Oak Way. They said broken glass was found near where the car had been parked.

Two days later, on May 16, at about 6:20 p.m., MPD said officers with the Auto Theft Task Force spotted the stolen Sonata at an apartment complex in the Quince and Five Colonies area. They said three males were in the car when it stopped in the 3100 block of Krystal Lake. Investigators said officers saw the suspects remove items from the vehicle and throw them in a dumpster. The driver took off, but two of the suspects were arrested at that time - 21-year-old Rashad Ballard and an unidentified 15-year-old.

MPD said the 15-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

They said Rashad Ballard was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000. He was released on his own recognizance.

MPD said the investigation for the robbery the car was involved in is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.