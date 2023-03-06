Do you recognize this person? MPD searching for suspects who robbed couple walking in Cooper-Young

MPD officers said the man and woman were walking in the 900 block of Cooper when two men in a white four-door Lexus robbed them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a surveillance picture of one of two suspects accused of robbing a couple who were walking in the area of Cooper-Young last Tuesday.

MPD officers said the man and woman were walking in the 900 block of Cooper on Feb. 28, 2023, when two men in a white four-door Lexus pulled up. Investigators said the suspects had a gun and one of them held the man at gunpoint while the second suspect took the woman’s purse.

Investigators said the woman’s credit card was used at a convenience store shortly after the robbery, and one of the suspects was seen on surveillance.

MPD is asking anyone who knows who this person is to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.