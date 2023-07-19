Owner of Neil's Grille & Bar indicted on charges of tax evasion

70-year-old Neil Thomas Heins owns Neil’s Grille and Bar (Neil's Music Room), currently located on Quince Rd. in East Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The owner of a popular Memphis bar is out of jail on bond after being indicted and arrested for tax evasion.

70-year-old Neil Thomas Heins owns Neil’s Grille and Bar (Neil's Music Room), currently located on Quince Rd. in East Memphis. The bar was once located on Madison Ave. in midtown but that location was destroyed in a fire in August 2011.

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue said a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Heins on July 11, 2023, on one felony count of theft over $60,000, and two felony counts of tax evasion. Investigators said the charges were related to the filing of false sales tax returns at Neil’s Grille and Bar.

If convicted, Heins faces a maximum sentence of twelve years in the state penitentiary and fines up to $25,000 for the theft charge, and three years in prison and fines up to $3,000 for each tax charge.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”