Woman shot and killed by MPD officer along South 3rd Street in Memphis

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate as Memphis Police said a woman was shot and killed by an officer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after police said a woman was shot and killed by an MPD officer Wednesday afternoon in south Memphis.

Memphis Police said just before 2:00 p.m., officers were in the area of South 3rd Street and Mitchell checking for a stolen vehicle when they spotted a stolen Ford Fusion out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Investigators said officers tried to stop the woman driving the car, but she refused.

Memphis Police said the woman struck a police vehicle, and that's when an officer fired at her. She died at the scene.

Memphis Police said one other person was detained.

The TBI said it would investigate the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney General.

Memphis Police said 3rd Street between Brooks Road and Mitchell is shut down due to the investigation.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Third Street will remain closed for an unspecified time. Avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Officer involved shooting at 3120 S. Third. pic.twitter.com/ogIchdUCsj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2021