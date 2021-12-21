Memphis on pace to break 2020 homicide record

2021 will likely be a record-breaking year for homicides in the City of Memphis; currently there have been 332 homicides, tying 2020's total

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is expected to set another record, but again, not one to celebrate. The Bluff City has tied the record for the most homicides.

Memphis currently has 332 homicides, compared to 325 the same time last year and ties 2020's total for the year.

In 2020, the city broke the 2016 record of 230 homicides.

TN state law is weak on punishing many violent crimes.



Currently, there is no mandatory prison time for shooting a gun at another person. See my last Weekly Update on changes needed. https://t.co/BM8bm9KPVy pic.twitter.com/vcrVcKfm3t — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 13, 2021

Two people were shot and killed over the weekend.