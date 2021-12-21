x
Memphis on pace to break 2020 homicide record

2021 will likely be a record-breaking year for homicides in the City of Memphis; currently there have been 332 homicides, tying 2020's total
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is expected to set another record, but again, not one to celebrate. The Bluff City has tied the record for the most homicides.

Memphis currently has 332 homicides, compared to 325 the same time last year and ties 2020's total for the year.

In 2020, the city broke the 2016 record of 230 homicides.

Two people were shot and killed over the weekend.  

Saturday night just before 11:30, a man was shot in the area of Wendy's in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike, he died at Regional One Hospital.  Sunday, a man was shot to death at 800 E.H. Crump.

