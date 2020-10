The search is underway for whoever shot the men.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say an argument led to a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

It happened about 10:30 Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Ezell Street, east of Getwell and just north of I-240.

Investigators say three men were found shot and rushed to the hospital. One of the victims later died from his injuries.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.