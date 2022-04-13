MPD: Suspect in 13-year-old girl's murder said shooting was gang-related

Investigators said when questioned, Mikhael Thompson admitted to shooting the girl, identified as Mary Wallace, as part of a gang-related killing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old in the murder of a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.

Officers were called to the shooting about 1:45 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 3000 block of E. Point Cove in the Cedar Hill Apartments, east of Hickory Hill Rd. They found the Wallace shot laying outside an apartment door. She died at the scene. According to the police affidavit, shots were also fired inside the apartment, where three others – two of them juveniles – were at the time.

Investigators said four men were seen running from the scene. A week after the shooting, they released video showing three of the suspects running from the apartments.

Police said Thompson was developed as a person of interest, and they got a search a warrant. According to the affidavit, they found several guns when they arrested Thompson, one of which had been stolen in March 2022.

Under questioning, police said Thompson admitted to shooting Wallace, and that he used one of the guns they had recovered. According to the affidavit, Thompson said the shooting was gang-related.

If anyone has more information in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.