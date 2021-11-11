MPD: 39-year-old man accused of raping 17-year-old girl after tricking her into meeting up

Robert Carpenter is charged with aggravated statutory rape.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 39-year-old Memphis man is accused of raping a 17-year-old after she said he tricked her into meeting him.

Robert Carpenter is charged with aggravated statutory rape.

According to the police affidavit, the 17-year-old girl told police she had been messaging who she thought was a 15-year-old friend on Facebook. Police said that friend’s relative, identified as Carpenter, actually had the friend’s phone.

According to the report, Carpenter asked the victim to skip school to meet him. Police said she did one day in August, and learned then that Carpenter was the one she had been communicating with.

Police said when the victim told Carpenter her age, he told her to tell his friends she was 18.