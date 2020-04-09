x
Police are baffled by a string of car break-ins

They all happened on Highland Park Place and Highland Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins happen on Highland Park Place and Highland Street. 

In all the thefts, the suspect broke a car window to get inside.

In one case, police say that a handgun was stolen. The next had a bluetooth speaker stolen. Police say that another victim reported a suitcase filled with clothing, a laptop, an iPhone, a DJI drone, and a yeti soft cooler were all stolen from one car.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone that has any information about these break-ins are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

