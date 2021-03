The driver stayed on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a toddler was hit and killed by a car.

It happened about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Range Line Road. Police said a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. The child was rushed to the hospital, where they died.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. They have not said if anyone will be charged.