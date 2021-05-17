Memphis Police are investigating double shooting at Cordova hookah lounge

Police said when they got there, they found a suspect had shot one person, then a third person shot the suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said two people were shot early Monday morning at a Cordova hookah lounge.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Blow Hookah & Cigar Lounge in the 800 block of Exocet, just off Germantown Parkway.

Police said when they got there, they found a suspect had shot one person, then a third person shot the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical, while the suspect was taken in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.