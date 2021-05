It happened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Ketchum, near Airways Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot during a carjacking.

Police said they found one man who had been shot during a carjacking. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.