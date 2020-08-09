Woman dead from retrieving cell phone out from the middle of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police Officers are on the look out for whoever hit a woman that was retrieving her cell phone out in the middle of the road Monday.
The accident was on Airways Boulevard near Victoria Road just after 9 pm Monday night. The woman had made an U-turn to stop and get her cell phone that blew out of her car while she was driving.
A dark-colored vehicle then came and hit her. The driver did not stop to check on the woman.
Memphis Police Department say that the suspect and the make/model of the vehicle are both unknown.