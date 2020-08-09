Woman dead from retrieving cell phone out from the middle of the road

Memphis Police are searching for the hit and run suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police Officers are on the look out for whoever hit a woman that was retrieving her cell phone out in the middle of the road Monday.

The accident was on Airways Boulevard near Victoria Road just after 9 pm Monday night. The woman had made an U-turn to stop and get her cell phone that blew out of her car while she was driving.

A dark-colored vehicle then came and hit her. The driver did not stop to check on the woman.