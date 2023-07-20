MPD arrested 35 people as part of a drug and violent crime sting. A week later, only 10 remain in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One week after a large drug and felony warrant sting by Memphis Police led to 35 arrests, including the arrest of a 16-year-old charged with first degree murder, a large majority of those arrested are now back on the streets, according to Shelby County court records.
On Thursday, July 13, Memphis Police launched what they called Operation "Don't Poke the Bear," targeting wanted drug dealers and fugitives in Memphis. This led to 35 arrests on charges ranging from drug possession to murder, and nearly all of the suspects were charged with felony crimes. In addition, six guns, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, four grams of fentanyl and more than 200 grams of marijuana were confiscated.
However, a week after the bust, nearly all of those arrested are now out of jail.
According to Shelby County court records, 25 of the 35 people arrested as part of the operation are now out of jail, awaiting trial. Among them, four were released on recognizance, meaning they did not have to pay bond to get out of jail. 14 of the 25 released had previous criminal charges - including one woman with a previous attempted murder charge who was released on recognizance.
Another woman was charged with aggravated assault but released from jail after just an $800 bond. In Tennessee, aggravated assault is a class C felony, which carries a 3-15 year prison sentence if convicted.
Here's a list of those arrested during Operation "Don't Poke the Bear" we've been able to gather records from that's since been released, their crimes, and their bond information, as well as the Shelby County judge that authorized the bond:
Jaricus Selmon
- Domestic assault with bodily harm
- Released on recognizance by Judge Greg Gilbert
Arken Summers
- Domestic assault with bodily harm.
- Paid $1,000 bond set by Judge Greg Gilbert
Toni Madison
- Assault with bodily harm and accessory after the fact
- Released on recognizance by Judge Shiela Renfroe
- Madison was charged with criminal attempted murder in 2022.
Courtney Harris
- Accessory after the fact
- Released on recognizance by Judge Shiela Renfroe
Precious Whitfield
- Aggravated assault
- Paid $800 bond set by Judge Ronald Lucchesi
Anthony Burns
- Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism $1,000 or less
- Paid $30,000 bond set by Judge Karen Massey
Crystal Ward
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, aggravated assault
- Paid $25,000 bond set by Judge Lee Wilson
Devin Ivy
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence
- Paid $6,500 bond set by Judge Christian Johnson
Tony Sykes
- Theft between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of merchandise between $10,000 and $60,000, altering and forging auto plates, criminal simulation
- Paid $9,500 bond set by Judge Christian Johnson
Dmarco Teal
- Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, theft between $1,000 and $2,500, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Paid $40,000 bond set by Judge Christian Johnson
Tarsha Ivory
- Child abuse/neglect under 6 years old
- Paid $10,000 bond set by Judge Carlyn Addison
Arterious Walker
- Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool
Marcus Knox
- Three counts of Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool
Varreous Ruby
- Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Released on recognizance by Judge Lee Wilson
Marcus Mcintyre
- Four counts of Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Paid $30,000 bond set by Judge David Pool
Kevin Summers
- Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool
Pedro Grayer
- Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool
Kendrich Henderson
- Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics
- Paid $25,000 bond set by Judge David Pool
We've reached out to the Shelby County D.A.'s Office for comment, and will update when we get a reply.