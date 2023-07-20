MPD arrested 35 people as part of a drug and violent crime sting. A week later, only 10 remain in jail

Memphis Police launched Operation "Don't Poke the Bear" last Thursday, targeting those on violent crime warrants and drug crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One week after a large drug and felony warrant sting by Memphis Police led to 35 arrests, including the arrest of a 16-year-old charged with first degree murder, a large majority of those arrested are now back on the streets, according to Shelby County court records.

On Thursday, July 13, Memphis Police launched what they called Operation "Don't Poke the Bear," targeting wanted drug dealers and fugitives in Memphis. This led to 35 arrests on charges ranging from drug possession to murder, and nearly all of the suspects were charged with felony crimes. In addition, six guns, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, four grams of fentanyl and more than 200 grams of marijuana were confiscated.

However, a week after the bust, nearly all of those arrested are now out of jail.

According to Shelby County court records, 25 of the 35 people arrested as part of the operation are now out of jail, awaiting trial. Among them, four were released on recognizance, meaning they did not have to pay bond to get out of jail. 14 of the 25 released had previous criminal charges - including one woman with a previous attempted murder charge who was released on recognizance.

Another woman was charged with aggravated assault but released from jail after just an $800 bond. In Tennessee, aggravated assault is a class C felony, which carries a 3-15 year prison sentence if convicted.

Here's a list of those arrested during Operation "Don't Poke the Bear" we've been able to gather records from that's since been released, their crimes, and their bond information, as well as the Shelby County judge that authorized the bond:

Jaricus Selmon

Domestic assault with bodily harm

Released on recognizance by Judge Greg Gilbert

Arken Summers

Domestic assault with bodily harm.

Paid $1,000 bond set by Judge Greg Gilbert

Toni Madison

Assault with bodily harm and accessory after the fact

Released on recognizance by Judge Shiela Renfroe

Madison was charged with criminal attempted murder in 2022.

Courtney Harris

Accessory after the fact

Released on recognizance by Judge Shiela Renfroe

Precious Whitfield

Aggravated assault

Paid $800 bond set by Judge Ronald Lucchesi

Anthony Burns

Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism $1,000 or less

Paid $30,000 bond set by Judge Karen Massey

Crystal Ward

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, aggravated assault

Paid $25,000 bond set by Judge Lee Wilson

Devin Ivy

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence

Paid $6,500 bond set by Judge Christian Johnson

Tony Sykes

Theft between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of merchandise between $10,000 and $60,000, altering and forging auto plates, criminal simulation

Paid $9,500 bond set by Judge Christian Johnson

Dmarco Teal

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, theft between $1,000 and $2,500, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia

Paid $40,000 bond set by Judge Christian Johnson

Tarsha Ivory

Child abuse/neglect under 6 years old

Paid $10,000 bond set by Judge Carlyn Addison

Arterious Walker

Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool

Marcus Knox

Three counts of Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool

Varreous Ruby

Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Released on recognizance by Judge Lee Wilson

Marcus Mcintyre

Four counts of Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Paid $30,000 bond set by Judge David Pool

Kevin Summers

Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool

Pedro Grayer

Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Paid $50,000 bond set by Judge David Pool

Kendrich Henderson

Manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled narcotics

Paid $25,000 bond set by Judge David Pool