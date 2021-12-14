Memphis Police asking for help identifying three carjacking suspects

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING CARJACKING SUSPECTS Summit Park Apartments 1746 Brookgreen Drive Report #2112001406ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December 4, 2021, at 5:30 am, Raines Station Officers responded to a Carjacking at the Summit Park Apartments located near Millbranch and Raines. The victim was sitting in her white 2010 Pontiac G6 bearing a TN Temp Tag when three male suspects armed with a large gun, possibly a Mac-10, with a drum magazine approached her vehicle. The male suspects ordered the victim out of her vehicle. The male suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle. (The victims’ vehicle HAS NOT been recovered). Suspects 1-3 are described as black males, 18-22 years of age. During the course of the investigation, Violent Crimes Unit investigators determined the suspects were captured on surveillance video, prior to the Carjacking, at a gas station located at 4150 Millbranch. One of the male suspects was showing off his gun to a male and female occupying a cream Pontiac sedan. Violent Crimes Unit Investigators are attempting to identify the male and female occupying the cream Pontiac sedan who are not suspects in the Carjacking but persons of interest in the investigation. Attached is a surveillance video of the following: -Three suspects talking to the two persons of interest at the gas station at 4150 Millbranch. -Three suspects in the Summit Park Apartments -The three suspects leaving in the victims’ 2010 Pontiac G6 Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”