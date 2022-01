Memphis Police first responded to a crash Wednesday morning. A couple hours later, they determined a person had been shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that was first believed to be a deadly car crash.

Officers responded to a two-car crash just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Wildwood Drive, not far from Audubon Park. They found a person dead at the scene.

A few hours later, investigators said it had been “determined that this was a shooting incident.” Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 10:50 am, officers responded to a two-car crash at 4120 Wildwood Drive. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 5, 2022