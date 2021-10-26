Memphis Police search for carjacking suspects caught on camera stealing truck

Carjacking Suspects 4524 Water Tree Drive Report #2110000705ME MEMPHIS, TN – On October 2, 2021, at approximately 4:42 pm, Memphis Police Officers responded to a Carjacking at 4524 Water Tree Drive. The victim advised two male suspects armed with handguns demanded his 2000 Nissan Frontier. The suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle. (The vehicle has been recovered). Suspect #1 is a black male between 18 to 19 years of age, approximately 5’9”, dressed in all black and armed with a black handgun. Suspect #2 is a black male between 18 to 20 years of age, approximately 5’9”, wearing gray pants and a black hoodie and armed with a black handgun. The Memphis Police are asking for any information that can lead to the identity and arrest of suspects. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.