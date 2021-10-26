Memphis Police search for carjacking suspects caught on camera stealing truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video of a carjacking earlier this month in southeast Memphis, in hopes someone will recognize the suspects.
About 4:45 p.m. on October 2, 2021, officers were called to the carjacking in the 4500 block of Water Tree drive, near Winchester and Knight Rd. The victim said two men, about 18 to 20 years-old, approached, armed with guns. He said they demanded his 2000 Nissan Frontier, and took off, with one of them in the bed of the truck.
The truck has been recovered.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.