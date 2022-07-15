MPD searching for carjacking suspects who pointed gun at pregnant woman's stomach

Robbery Suspects 4150 Winchester Road Report #2207007013ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 14, 2022, at 4:10 pm, officers responded to a robbery of an individual at 4150 Winchester Road. Officers were advised that the victim parked and exited her 2010 Toyota Corolla and was approached by two males. The suspects pulled a gun on her and pointed it had her stomach. The victim is visibly pregnant. The suspects demanded her car keys and fled the scene in her vehicle. A photo of the suspects is attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. We aim to create and maintain public safety in the City of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.