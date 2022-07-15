MPD searching for carjacking suspects who pointed gun at pregnant woman's stomach

Officers were called to the carjacking Thursday, July 14, 2022, about 4:10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Winchester Road.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they said carjacked a pregnant woman, pointing a gun at her stomach.
Officers were called to the carjacking Thursday, July 14, 2022, about 4:10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Winchester Road. They said a woman had parked and got out of her 2010 Toyota Corolla when two suspects walked up.
Investigators said the suspects pulled a gun and pointed it at her stomach – they said the victim was visibly pregnant. Police said the men took her keys and then took off in her car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Robbery Suspects
4150 Winchester Road
Report #2207007013ME
A photo of the suspects is attached.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”
