Memphis Police chase leads to crash along I-240 at Mt. Moriah, two detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a chase after a stolen vehicle led to a crash that has caused some traffic delays along I-240 Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said about 2:50 p.m., officers spotted a black Chrysler 200 at Kirby and Hwy. 385 that had been reported stolen and was possibly used in other crimes. Investigators said officers chased the car, which crashed on the exit ramp of I-240 and Mt. Moriah.

MPD said no one was injured in the crash itself.

Investigators said the suspects tried to run away from the crash, but were caught after a brief foot chase in the 5000 block of Woodlark.

MPD said two men were detained, and one of them was taken to the hospital for chest pains.