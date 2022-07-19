Memphis Police Chief addresses recent rash of violent crime

A woman was killed in Whitehaven in Monday, and that comes after a recent rash of carjackings and crime across the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis held a news conference, urging everyone to work for solutions to the recent rash of violent crime in the city.

This comes after a beloved Mid-South church leader was killed in what MPD said was a carjacking near her home in Whitehaven. Chief Davis said persons of interests were in custody, all of whom are juveniles.

It’s not just carjackings that has residents on edge. Since January, more than 3,000 cars have been stolen in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.