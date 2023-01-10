Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says car thefts and burglaries remain priority for 2023

MPD Chief CJ Davis told council members the department’s major focus is keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. She said MPD is working closely with the city's youth violence intervention team to stop potential offenders and gang members before they commit crimes by promoting a different, more positive path.

"We are going to be working hard this year, so that we can see reductions this year as well. Property crimes of course have really driven our part one crimes this year in a way that it's been difficult to wrap our arms around it, but as we work with various entities and work with our community members, we are hoping we see less auto thefts,” she said.