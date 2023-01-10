Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says car thefts and burglaries remain priority for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department updated the Memphis City Council Tuesday on the successes and ongoing challenges from 2022 into 2023 as they work to make the community safer.
MPD Chief CJ Davis told council members the department’s major focus is keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. She said MPD is working closely with the city's youth violence intervention team to stop potential offenders and gang members before they commit crimes by promoting a different, more positive path.
Chief Davis said while she was happy with certain violent crime categories dropping in 2022, car break-ins and stolen cars remain a major problem and focus for 2023.
"We are going to be working hard this year, so that we can see reductions this year as well. Property crimes of course have really driven our part one crimes this year in a way that it's been difficult to wrap our arms around it, but as we work with various entities and work with our community members, we are hoping we see less auto thefts,” she said.
To do that, MPD said they'll continue to promote steering wheel locks and organize upcoming free steering wheel lock giveaway.